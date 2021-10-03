Flap over farming

Our centralized state-as-buyer model has distorted farming beyond fiscally and ecologically sustainable levels, and actual price signals in a mostly barrier-free market need to play the role of a major corrective. The more coherent of today’s objections, however, stem from weak shock-absorbers for such a transition. A rapid withering of the state’s harvest-lifting apparatus could expose small cultivators to the monopsonic asymmetry of a market with millions of sellers and only a few buyers: The latter could possibly exert cartelesque power to cap the fragmented weaker side’s earnings. The likelihood of unfair outcomes could yet be minimized with legislated safeguards. Verbal assurances seem unlikely to suffice.