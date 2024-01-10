Flight safety: 737 Max testing is vital
Summary
- Safety checks on 39 of the 40 Boeing 737 Max aircraft being flown in India have revealed a missing washer in one of them. An eye for detail is critical in checking air-worthiness. In aircraft design, everything has a purpose.
Safety checks on 39 of the 40 Boeing 737 Max aircraft being flown in India have revealed a “missing washer" in one, according to the country’s aviation regulator. All the rest were found to be in order, while the inspection of one plane was still underway. Needless to say, rectification measures have been taken.