Flight safety: 737 Max testing is vital

It is reassuring that the authorities have responded promptly to bad news on this particular Boeing model. Fliers in the US had a scare last week when an emergency door of an Alaska Airlines plane blew off mid-air. Subsequent inspections of the model worldwide have found faults. Given that the 737 Max has had such a chequered safety record, and with a Netflix documentary on Boeing portraying it as a slapdash job, an eye for detail is critical in checking the air-worthiness of every unit.

