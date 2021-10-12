Flight to normalcy

Airlines in India have been permitted to operate at full capacity from 18 October. The decision, the civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday, was taken with “passenger demand for air travel" in mind. Air carriers had been operating at 85% capacity over the past 2-3 weeks. Curbs on operations were lifted gradually after the second wave of covid ebbed, and this is the first time since the outbreak that airlines can fly at full pep.

With a festive-season surge in air traffic now making itself felt, that’s a big relief for airlines, whose finances were roiled by pandemic lockdowns and flight groundings. Fare caps and high fuel costs had threatened to push their recovery prospects further over the horizon, but they shall now have a better chance to enter the slipstream of a covid vacuum as repressed holidayers plot escapes from their prolonged geographical containment. Indian aviation was going through a patch of turbulence even before March 2020, but now with Air India headed for Tata’s hangar, Jet’s bankruptcy resolved and a new airline called Akasa preparing for the skies, this sector’s gloom should begin to recede. What must also ebb further, of course, is the risk of a covid take-off.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.