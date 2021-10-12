Flight to normalcy

With a festive-season surge in air traffic now making itself felt, that’s a big relief for airlines, whose finances were roiled by pandemic lockdowns and flight groundings. Fare caps and high fuel costs had threatened to push their recovery prospects further over the horizon, but they shall now have a better chance to enter the slipstream of a covid vacuum as repressed holidayers plot escapes from their prolonged geographical containment. Indian aviation was going through a patch of turbulence even before March 2020, but now with Air India headed for Tata’s hangar, Jet’s bankruptcy resolved and a new airline called Akasa preparing for the skies, this sector’s gloom should begin to recede. What must also ebb further, of course, is the risk of a covid take-off.