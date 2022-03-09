Flipkart’s goof-up

Advertising tends to be more effective when aimed at specific consumer segments identified by needs and preferences. But efforts can go horribly wrong if needless assumptions are made. Walmart-owned Flipkart may have learnt this the hard way after its International Women’s Day message was called out for being offensive to the very audience it was for. “Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299," its text read. This stirred up a storm over its unsubtle reinforcement of old gender stereotypes by drawing an association between women and kitchen gizmos. As outrage grew, Flipkart admitted it had “messed up" and apologized, saying it did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.