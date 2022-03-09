Flipkart’s goof-up

Strangely, many of the most badly targeted ad spiels appear to be the work of algorithms, going by the high volume of out-of-place and absurd pitches made online

Advertising tends to be more effective when aimed at specific consumer segments identified by needs and preferences. But efforts can go horribly wrong if needless assumptions are made. Walmart-owned Flipkart may have learnt this the hard way after its International Women’s Day message was called out for being offensive to the very audience it was for. “Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299," its text read. This stirred up a storm over its unsubtle reinforcement of old gender stereotypes by drawing an association between women and kitchen gizmos. As outrage grew, Flipkart admitted it had “messed up" and apologized, saying it did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lesson must not be lost on marketers that operate on untested and outdated notions of who they're reaching out to. While the logic of market segmentation drives companies to focus their messages as sharply as they can, preconceptions can cause their brands significant reputational damage. Strangely, many of the most badly targeted ad spiels appear to be the work of algorithms, going by the high volume of out-of-place and absurd pitches made online.

The lesson must not be lost on marketers that operate on untested and outdated notions of who they're reaching out to. While the logic of market segmentation drives companies to focus their messages as sharply as they can, preconceptions can cause their brands significant reputational damage. Strangely, many of the most badly targeted ad spiels appear to be the work of algorithms, going by the high volume of out-of-place and absurd pitches made online.

