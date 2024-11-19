Opinion
Flying’s new high: Raise a toast to it?
Summary
- India could celebrate robust demand for airline services as the single-day count of domestic passengers rose above half a million for the first time. The flip-side, however, is that supply is a major constraint and air-fares might also stay high as too many flyers chase too few seats.
It’s ironic that airlines in India aren’t in the best of shape, but demand for air travel in the country is touching new peaks. Going by the number of passengers flown within India on any single day, Sunday was the best on record ever.
