Food inflation test: Cloud delivery could help
Summary
- The India Met Department’s forecast of above-normal rainfall this monsoon season spells optimism over farm output that could in turn cool inflation and grant RBI more policy space.
Given its summer prediction of an increased number of heatwaves, the India Meteorological Department’s rainy season forecast comes like a breath of fresh air. India’s official weather forecasting agency expects above-normal rainfall this monsoon—106% of the long-term average.