For 24/7 power

If all goes well, we can look forward to better quality and lower bills, as efficiency rises. This matters. As with internet availability, reliable low-cost electricity is vital to Digital India’s success

The Centre on Monday unveiled a set of rules designed to ensure that our electricity supply does not snap off. With some exceptions, distribution companies would risk a penalty for failing to keep all their consumers supplied around the clock. They must put in place mechanisms to monitor and plug power outages. They must also keep tariffs and billing processes transparent, and issue new connections within a specified time frame. Their big challenge, clearly, would be to avoid having to mandatorily compensate users for blackouts that are too long or frequent.

