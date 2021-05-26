Indian microblogging site Koo has raised $30 million from a clutch of investors, including Tiger Global. Koo’s co-founder and chief executive officer Aprameya Radhakrishna says that the startup has “aggressive plans to grow into one of the world’s largest social media platforms" and claims vast domestic support for this aim.

Some of the wind beneath Koo’s wings comes from Twitter’s run-ins with India’s ruling establishment over the firm’s policy of content mediation. Recently, a few members of the Bharatiya Janata Party found their tweets labelled with warnings, just as former US president Donald Trump had encountered after Twitter’s filters came into force last year. Allegations of a political bias and interference in politics were bound to follow. In India, such disenchantment with the world’s biggest host of microblogs has created space for an alternative platform. But, can Koo overthrow Twitter’s leadership in the country? While network effects will surely operate in the incumbent’s favour, the challenger may have a chance because the concept’s penetration remains relatively low. If Koo expands the Indian market, as it plans to, it could potentially stage a coup.

