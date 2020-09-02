For a more efficient bureaucracy

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan, Mission Karmayogi, aimed at improving the training mechanism of government officials. In this human-resource reform, the government will form a three-tier structure, with a Human Resource Council headed by the prime minister at the top. The Council will be tasked to approve and monitor capacity-building programmes, as well as review the performance of employees regularly. It will have some state chief ministers, cabinet ministers and experts from various fields as members. There will also be a commission, followed by a special-purpose vehicle that will manage all the digital assets under the plan and create a marketplace for content for better training of government employees.

This is an important initiative to reorient and sensitize our bureaucracy, which is often seen as inefficient and marred by red-tapism. Government jobs are viewed as the ultimate sinecures, with little accountability. Introducing regular training and evaluation programmes would help improve performance, thus leading to better governance. For the employees too, this could be an opportunity to enhance their skills and stay abreast with the latest developments in their respective fields. For those who do not cut the slack, the plan could make it easier to identify them and take tough corrective action.

The latest move follows the current government’s earlier efforts to improve governance by hiring subject experts from outside the civil services to fill key positions. Lateral hiring promises to bring greater expertise and professionalism in our bureaucracy, which needs to match the level of performance of the private sector. On a broader level, reforms to improve the government's human resource capabilities should help make the administration more responsive and facilitate the implementation of state policies.