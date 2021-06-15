Even as scientists grapple with the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 that was found to spread even faster and dodge covid jabs a bit better, though still badly, the virus that upturned our lives has evolved further into Delta Plus. As reports suggest, this AY.1 form, identified by its K417N mutation, might be resistant to monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment, which was approved only recently in India. As with much else about the pandemic, little can be said with confidence until in-depth scientific studies are done.

Few cases of Delta Plus have been recorded so far, and it may not be a grave matter of official concern just yet, but, as with Delta, it needs to be tracked and analysed for its epidemiological implications. Our vaccines can defend us, by and large, against most known variants. Yet the virus’s evolutionary trends offer no comfort. Mutations have got increasingly infective, clearly, but which way their virulence is going has been hazy. Early UK reports hinted at Delta’s greater severity than other strains. If so, Delta and Delta Plus could rattle the country in a big third wave, should it occur. Given how so much rests on genetic twists, we must zoom in on well-sampled genomic data to stay on guard.

