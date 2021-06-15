For Delta defence

Few cases of Delta Plus have been recorded so far, and it may not be a grave matter of official concern just yet, but, as with Delta, it needs to be tracked and analysed for its epidemiological implications. Our vaccines can defend us, by and large, against most known variants. Yet the virus’s evolutionary trends offer no comfort. Mutations have got increasingly infective, clearly, but which way their virulence is going has been hazy. Early UK reports hinted at Delta’s greater severity than other strains. If so, Delta and Delta Plus could rattle the country in a big third wave, should it occur. Given how so much rests on genetic twists, we must zoom in on well-sampled genomic data to stay on guard.

