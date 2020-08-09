Opinion | For safe landings

It will take some time to pinpoint the cause of Saturday’s crash landing at Kozhikode airport by an Air India Express aircraft. Its black boxes have been recovered and will aid an investigation that might look into such questions as whether its pilot was misled on wind speed under poor visibility. Planes must ideally land into the wind, and a miscalculation could result in the kind of faulty touchdown and runway overshoot that appears to have happened in this case. Given the heavy rain, aquaplaning may have played a role in the disaster too. Various other theories abound. Whatever caused the crash, it’s a wake-up call for us to review the safety of our short tabletop runways. It’s not just Kozhikode, several other airports have these as well.