Opinion
Ford: Second thoughts about leaving?
Summary
- There’s a buzz that the American carmaker on its way out may be suffering auto-market FOMO: fear of missing out on a sales boom.
Could there be a fresh twist in Ford’s tryst with India? A buzz has risen after reports surfaced of the US-based carmaker’s decision to cancel the planned sale of its Chennai facility to the JSW group that was in an advanced stage of talks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more