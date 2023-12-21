Ford: Second thoughts about leaving?

One may be inclined to think this is on account of negotiations breaking down. But the buzz suggests there is more to it than meets the eye. Ford might be getting FOMO pangs, a fear of missing out on an Indian market boom after it announced its exit from India in 2021. It did contemplate a smaller presence via local partnerships, but having invested about $2 billion in the country, it must have been in two minds about pulling out. India’s car market is expected to end 2023 with record sales of about 4 million units, and while Ford found it hard to keep up with its Japanese, Korean and Indian rivals, an expanded pie could have given it sufficient volumes to justify local assembly.

