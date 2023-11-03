comScore
Foreign listings finally get a green light

Indian companies will soon be able to list shares abroad directly. Raising capital here has gotten easier too but more choice is always welcome.

Indian companies will soon be able to list shares abroad directly.Premium
Indian companies will soon be able to list shares abroad directly.

The ministry of corporate affairs has made changes in the Companies Amendment Act of 2020 that pave the way for Indian public companies to list themselves on overseas stock markets. Through a notification this week, it effected a provision that allows a class of companies to issue a class of securities for listing on foreign bourses. 

Though the classes are yet to be specified, this enabler will open an avenue for Indian firms to access equity capital overseas without having to go through the depository receipts route. This widens their options for raising capital, including at the International Finance Service Centre in Gift City, Gujarat, where trades take place in US dollars. It helps that Indian accounting and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) standards have been pushed to adapt to global norms, though ESG adaptation is proving tough even for large businesses. It also helps that India’s startup buzz is getting global attention. 

A recent EY study found that India has had the world’s most initial share offerings so far this year. The Indian investor base has also expanded and rupee funding has become easier. Still, greater choice is always good. The law tweak is welcome. 

Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 07:45 AM IST
