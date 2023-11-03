Foreign listings finally get a green light
Indian companies will soon be able to list shares abroad directly. Raising capital here has gotten easier too but more choice is always welcome.
The ministry of corporate affairs has made changes in the Companies Amendment Act of 2020 that pave the way for Indian public companies to list themselves on overseas stock markets. Through a notification this week, it effected a provision that allows a class of companies to issue a class of securities for listing on foreign bourses.