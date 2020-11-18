Fossil fuel Brexit

Come 2030, the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned in the UK, a good 10 years ahead of schedule. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of a 10-point plan for a “green industrial revolution". To aid the transition, the UK government will spend about £2.4 billion on providing charge-points along roads and at homes, push people to shift to electric vehicles (EVs), and set up battery-making units.

That a developed country is planning to switch almost entirely away from fossil fuels for transport in a decade speaks of the rising confidence in EVs as a green option. Even if a little overambitious, and perhaps timed suspiciously with a change in US leadership, the UK’s plan signals how quickly motoring might go electric, globally. India ought to take note. Our challenges are much more daunting. EVs still need to turn affordable for the bulk of would-be buyers, and our charging infrastructure deficit could result in a long painful transition. Yet a pivot towards EVs globally now seems certain. Policymakers and auto players should knock heads together to draw up a new roadmap that’s both realistic and eco-friendly.

