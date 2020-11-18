Fossil fuel Brexit

That a developed country is planning to switch almost entirely away from fossil fuels for transport in a decade speaks of the rising confidence in EVs as a green option. Even if a little overambitious, and perhaps timed suspiciously with a change in US leadership, the UK’s plan signals how quickly motoring might go electric, globally. India ought to take note. Our challenges are much more daunting. EVs still need to turn affordable for the bulk of would-be buyers, and our charging infrastructure deficit could result in a long painful transition. Yet a pivot towards EVs globally now seems certain. Policymakers and auto players should knock heads together to draw up a new roadmap that’s both realistic and eco-friendly.