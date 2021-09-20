Fraught federalism

The unedifying circumstances around the exit of Amarinder Singh of the Congress as chief minister of Punjab, replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, can be viewed in the wider context of a reversal of a coalition-era trend in politics of power decentralization to states. It was taking us closer to the ideal of a federalist structure envisaged by the Constitution, but our political arena now has echoes of the 1970s and ’80s in state-level mid-term shuffles. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has switched chief ministers in many states and Singh’s loss of legislative backing cannot just be traced to intra-Congress developments in Chandigarh alone.