Free jabs, please

Pratap Sarangi, a minister of state, has reportedly said that all people of the country will get free anti-covid vaccinations . This comes amid criticism of the Centre by opposition parties over Bihar being promised vaccine jabs without any charge. It isn’t clear if Sarangi’s comment, which was made in Odisha , represents an official stance, or was merely aimed at quelling disgruntlement over the issue just days ahead of an assembly bypoll in the state.

The government could yet distance itself from that statement, or distinguish between the cost of vaccine procurement and its administration, which would include transport and storage costs, to impose a charge. But it would be well advised to consider an all-India free vaccination programme. Every person being inoculated, after all, is what economists call a public good. If even a few are left out, it may not be possible to end the pandemic. Given the low-income levels of a significant part of our population, some may avoid getting a shot, opening up gaps in the effectiveness of the plan. Providing it free would, of course, add to the Centre’s financial burden. But given our covid risks, that would be a small price to pay.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via