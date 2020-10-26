Free jabs, please

The government could yet distance itself from that statement, or distinguish between the cost of vaccine procurement and its administration, which would include transport and storage costs, to impose a charge. But it would be well advised to consider an all-India free vaccination programme. Every person being inoculated, after all, is what economists call a public good. If even a few are left out, it may not be possible to end the pandemic. Given the low-income levels of a significant part of our population, some may avoid getting a shot, opening up gaps in the effectiveness of the plan. Providing it free would, of course, add to the Centre’s financial burden. But given our covid risks, that would be a small price to pay.