Free rations to caste census: BJP’s strategic clarity and ambiguity
As Indian polls approach, the ruling party’s stance on various issues is being watched closely. There were two notable developments in the political arena over the weekend.
It’s not just the annual festive season, it is also that point in a half-decadal electoral cycle when political strategies are parsed closely. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an intent to extend by five years the free-food scheme brought in by the government as covid relief, rather than stretch it further bit by bit, as has been the case.