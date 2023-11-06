Free rations to caste census: BJP’s strategic clarity and ambiguity

It’s not just the annual festive season, it is also that point in a half-decadal electoral cycle when political strategies are parsed closely. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an intent to extend by five years the free-food scheme brought in by the government as covid relief, rather than stretch it further bit by bit, as has been the case.

It makes sense to give this food-security measure a long lease, given the vital role it plays in keeping hunger at bay, and will strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) pro-poor pitch. No less noteworthy is the ruling party’s strategic ambiguity over a caste census. The BJP isn’t against one, but believes consultations are needed and such a decision cannot be taken without careful thought. This signals a recalibration of its stance based on weighing the risk of losing support among Other Backward Class voters (by rejecting such a survey) versus that of a loss in upper-caste votes if a count is widely seen as a prelude to quota increases.

As poll campaigns roll on, with the Congress pressing for a caste census and policy of proportionate reservation, which way the BJP moves on this issue will be under close watch.

