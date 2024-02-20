Freebies in the electoral fray: Millennial Survey results
Summary
- According to the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, a majority of its sample took a dim view of fiscal handouts, but also revealed a partisan split over which party’s are good or bad.
In a highly fractious polity, convergence of views is a rarity. Yet, there are issues on which people across India’s political divide agree. According to the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, most urban Indians are united in their negative view of free goods and services given by governments to uplift the poor.