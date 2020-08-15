Freedom under a corona siege

The great struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi and other satyagrahis against the oppressive Raj of an arbitrary authority in London deserves to be commemorated not just for what it got us, our freedom at midnight, but how: its insistence on peaceful means. Its end, though, was way loftier than the flutter of a flag declaring our swaraj. The aim was to wipe every tear—from all eyes. If not, a pledge made long years ago would not be redeemed wholly or in full measure, as Jawaharlal Nehru said of our “tryst with destiny" in his 1947 speech. On this yardstick, there is a long way to go. This year has been especially teary for a range of reasons, economic and social, but particularly on account of our covid outbreak. It has snuffed out lives, wrecked livelihoods, and enriched the irony of freedom celebrated in times of unfreedom.

The pandemic hasn’t just masked us en masse and placed our social instincts in straightjackets, it has laid siege upon us. Like an economy that can’t be flicked off and on again at will, that siege cannot be lifted in a single shot by a rescue package in the shape of a vaccine syringe. By all signs, relief is likely to be a long haul, elongated by our failure so far to flatten the curve of infections. This is a very catchy virus we’re dealing with, for it sneaks around undetected in people for days before revealing symptoms. For covid to burn itself out naturally, the average carrier should infect no more than one other person. But social conditions and an air of fatalism seem to have conspired against efforts to knock our transmission rate down. This leaves herd immunity as a final barrier to fall back on. Data crunchers say that if the pass-on rate drops, then so does the proportion of antibody-carriers needed in a given local population for coronavirus to contain itself. Once a vaccine arrives, a well-aimed vaccination drive could aid that process. Yet, how well this immunity will work remains unclear, and some experts expect the pandemic to rage on, leaving us at its random mercy.

In sum, we may still not have an escape path in sight that we can rely on. But we can’t afford to give up. As Gandhi and Nehru expected of us, we must strive on. And, as we hoist the national tricolour, let’s remind ourselves that our oath of nationhood awaits redemption.

