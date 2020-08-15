Freedom under a corona siege

The pandemic hasn’t just masked us en masse and placed our social instincts in straightjackets, it has laid siege upon us. Like an economy that can’t be flicked off and on again at will, that siege cannot be lifted in a single shot by a rescue package in the shape of a vaccine syringe. By all signs, relief is likely to be a long haul, elongated by our failure so far to flatten the curve of infections. This is a very catchy virus we’re dealing with, for it sneaks around undetected in people for days before revealing symptoms. For covid to burn itself out naturally, the average carrier should infect no more than one other person. But social conditions and an air of fatalism seem to have conspired against efforts to knock our transmission rate down. This leaves herd immunity as a final barrier to fall back on. Data crunchers say that if the pass-on rate drops, then so does the proportion of antibody-carriers needed in a given local population for coronavirus to contain itself. Once a vaccine arrives, a well-aimed vaccination drive could aid that process. Yet, how well this immunity will work remains unclear, and some experts expect the pandemic to rage on, leaving us at its random mercy.