Front foot please

Emotions do run high when our civilians are killed, and soldiers lay down their lives in defence of the nation from Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. But our cricket board’s stance is well reasoned. It has not given the go-ahead for a bilateral series, as has been the case for some years. But since the T20 tournament has been organized by the International Cricket Council, a withdrawal from any tie would mean going back on an international commitment. Ideally, politics should be kept out of sports, but our troubled relations with Pakistan complicate almost all forms of engagement. A World Cup, though, is a multilateral event in which India must participate. There’s no need for decision-makers to be on the back-foot over this.