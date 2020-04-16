Opinion | Futility of nukes

A US state department report has said that China may have furtively conducted low-level nuclear tests underground. If true, it would be a breach of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, an international pact that bans such explosions, and which China claims to observe. The report offers no proof that Beijing has violated the treaty, but cites hectic activity observed last year at China’s Lop Nur nuclear test site. This had raised American hackles. Now, this new report is sure to worsen tensions between the two nations at a time when Beijing has been in the global glare over its alleged mishandling of the covid-19 outbreak.

China has rarely adhered to global norms, be it human rights or external trade. Today, it is suspected of trying to leverage the covid-19 crisis to its advantage on the world stage, though this may partly be because of a vacuum the US might have created by turning inwards. Nukes, however, hold little value beyond minimal deterrence in exercising influence over other nations. If the world turns to any country for leadership today, it would be to one whose scientific breakthroughs help us fight the pandemic. And this is an open race

Share Via