Future’s debt reset

Future Group’s lenders have decided to restructure its loans under the Reserve Bank of India’s one-off debt recast scheme for stressed borrowers. This may surprise observers who expected the ailing group to soon operate under the aegis of Reliance, which had struck a ₹24,000-crore deal to take charge of Future’s retail operations. This deal, however, ran into uncertainty after Amazon, with which an arm of the Future Group had an equity alliance, won an interim arbitration award that froze the sale of the retail assets, apart from its wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses. Amazon had a call option on the shares of Future Retail, the invocation of which queered the pitch for the Future-Reliance deal.