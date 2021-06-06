G7’s tax proposals

As India’s effective corporate tax rate is higher than the minimum proposed, the country doesn’t expect to charge any lower than 15% and has long been a net loser of business to tax havens, New Delhi should back this idea. It has also been an old grouse of ours that Big Tech firms like Google and Facebook profit from audiences here but get away cheaply tax-wise. A fairer global split-up of their liabilities should serve our interests well. But these reforms can make a difference only if a global consensus is forged. This will take hard work. Taxation is a sovereign right, and nations that stand to lose out will surely put up some resistance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}