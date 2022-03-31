Gadkari’s signals

Petrol prices have reached around ₹115 per litre in Mumbai and are similarly high in other places. Even if the Ukraine crisis eases and helps them cool, we’re unlikely to see fuel cheapen much. Yet, we can’t expect a mass switchover to EVs until they match fossil-fuel guzzlers on an economy-of-adoption comparison. It would be wonderful if this were to happen soon, just as we need electricity generation to become mostly exhaust-free before EV users can earnestly be celebrated as climate-action heroes. What we should minimize is rhetoric that runs ahead of reality. Our hurry must not let safety standards drop either. An electric two-wheeler caught fire this week. What we’ll need is a campaign that can convince sceptics.