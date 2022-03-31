Gadkari’s signals

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
We can’t expect a mass switchover to EVs until they match fossil-fuel guzzlers on an economy-of-adoption comparison. It would be wonderful if this were to happen soon, just as we need electricity generation to become mostly exhaust-free before EV users can earnestly be celebrated as climate-action heroes
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As fuel prices soar, the government seems resolved to go full-steam ahead on a shift to cleaner fuels. On Thursday, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the prices of electric vehicles (EVs) would match those of petrol vehicles within two years. A day earlier, he reached Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car. Such vehicles are rare. But Gadkari seems driven by the need to popularize an emission-free path for private mobility.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As fuel prices soar, the government seems resolved to go full-steam ahead on a shift to cleaner fuels. On Thursday, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the prices of electric vehicles (EVs) would match those of petrol vehicles within two years. A day earlier, he reached Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car. Such vehicles are rare. But Gadkari seems driven by the need to popularize an emission-free path for private mobility.
Petrol prices have reached around ₹115 per litre in Mumbai and are similarly high in other places. Even if the Ukraine crisis eases and helps them cool, we’re unlikely to see fuel cheapen much. Yet, we can’t expect a mass switchover to EVs until they match fossil-fuel guzzlers on an economy-of-adoption comparison. It would be wonderful if this were to happen soon, just as we need electricity generation to become mostly exhaust-free before EV users can earnestly be celebrated as climate-action heroes. What we should minimize is rhetoric that runs ahead of reality. Our hurry must not let safety standards drop either. An electric two-wheeler caught fire this week. What we’ll need is a campaign that can convince sceptics.
Petrol prices have reached around ₹115 per litre in Mumbai and are similarly high in other places. Even if the Ukraine crisis eases and helps them cool, we’re unlikely to see fuel cheapen much. Yet, we can’t expect a mass switchover to EVs until they match fossil-fuel guzzlers on an economy-of-adoption comparison. It would be wonderful if this were to happen soon, just as we need electricity generation to become mostly exhaust-free before EV users can earnestly be celebrated as climate-action heroes. What we should minimize is rhetoric that runs ahead of reality. Our hurry must not let safety standards drop either. An electric two-wheeler caught fire this week. What we’ll need is a campaign that can convince sceptics.