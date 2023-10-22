Gagan bound

India’s triumphs as a spacefarer are showing no sign of slowing down. After its south-pole lunar landing in August, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday notched up another success. It tested an emergency crew escape system for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission, which aims to take astronauts into space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The air-cushioned descent by parachute and splashdown of ISRO’s unmanned crew module in the Bay of Bengal signalled that all was well on track for human space flight by 2025, or perhaps even earlier. Of course, much else needs to be checked before India takes its place in the club of countries that send people on voyages to the far beyond. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the day isn’t far that an Indian will reach the Moon.

Heady as all this clearly is, it’s also crucial that India heaves itself out of poverty, malnutrition and other dampeners of the national spirit. Charges of a country split between a thin-crust elite aiming for the stars and the majority struggling to achieve basic comforts cannot be fended off unless India’s economic emergence turns more equitable. This, as it happens, is a challenge we can’t expect to overcome quite as confidently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

