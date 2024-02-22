Gen-AI vs opponents: Keep polls free of fraud

Artificially generated videos of leaders have already made an electoral debut in this part of the world. Before Pakistan’s polls, AI-made speeches of its jailed ex-leader Imran Khan were reportedly going viral, with these clips said to be okayed by him. But in Bangladesh’s elections, a deepfake surfaced of an opposition leader displaying ambivalence over the plight of Palestinians, a sure vote-loser in a Muslim-majority country. Indonesia’s poll lead-up featured an AI video of its long-gone president Suharto (1921–2008), miraculously resurrected by technology to guide voters.

