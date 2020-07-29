Gender violence isn’t a selfie occasion

Recently, Instagram went black and white. Well, not exactly. But more than 5.2 million women—from stars such as Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot to millennials you may know—have shared their black and white images on the Facebook-owned social media platform in a bid to “support women". Such pictures have proliferated under the hashtag, #ChallengeAccepted. While seeing aesthetically taken photos is fine, and most women have put these up just for fun, a little background digging reveals an ugly story behind it.

Reportedly, the hashtag started last week after Brazilian journalist Ana Paula Padrão posted a photo of herself. Other views suggest that the trend started as a response to the gruesome murder in Turkey of university student Pinar Gultekin by her former partner, which had led to many protests in the country. Gultekin’s was not a one-off case. Turkey has seen horrific crimes against women. Last year, as many as 474 women were killed , and data suggests this year’s count so far is already close to 150. This is a country that has ratified the Istanbul Convention, a 2014 Council of Europe agreement on fighting violence against women and domestic abuse, but that seems to matter little. Last year, the Berlin-based women’s rights activist Sehnaz Kiymaz Bahceci had alleged that “the government lacks the will to meet the obligations of the agreement". Earlier this year, the government went so far as to propose a “marry your rapist" bill that could help men accused of having sex with under-18 girls avoid punishment.

Violence against women is a serious matter that gets trivialized when it’s reduced to a social media challenge, especially one that does nothing to promote any real sensitivity to the plight of victims. Women must support one another, sure, but not by posting selfies. Those who care must speak up and fight for justice.

