Gender violence isn’t a selfie occasion

Reportedly, the hashtag started last week after Brazilian journalist Ana Paula Padrão posted a photo of herself. Other views suggest that the trend started as a response to the gruesome murder in Turkey of university student Pinar Gultekin by her former partner, which had led to many protests in the country. Gultekin’s was not a one-off case. Turkey has seen horrific crimes against women. Last year, as many as 474 women were killed , and data suggests this year’s count so far is already close to 150. This is a country that has ratified the Istanbul Convention, a 2014 Council of Europe agreement on fighting violence against women and domestic abuse, but that seems to matter little. Last year, the Berlin-based women’s rights activist Sehnaz Kiymaz Bahceci had alleged that “the government lacks the will to meet the obligations of the agreement". Earlier this year, the government went so far as to propose a “marry your rapist" bill that could help men accused of having sex with under-18 girls avoid punishment.