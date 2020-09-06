Get real, Beijing

Talk is cheap, but hubris could be costly. Such rational calculations seem lost on Global Times, a Chinese mouthpiece that saw it fit to declare that “if a border war starts, India will have no chance of winning". The media outlet did call for peace, of course, asking for restraint on both sides of the Himalayan standoff. Be that as it may, all it needs is to dip into Cold War archives to remind itself of the unspoken pact that binds all nuclear-armed adversaries: mutually assured destruction. This being the underlying reality, it’s not just futile to forecast victory or defeat in absolute terms, it also sounds delusional.