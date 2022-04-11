Get real, Beijing

Shanghai began closing on 28 March in phases to contain an outbreak of covid, but numbers have been hard to keep down. On Sunday, this mega-city of 26 million reported about 26,000 cases. Yet, authorities began easing curbs in some localities for reasons that may not have to do with reduced infection risk. Reports suggest that the unrest stirred by hardships has begun to strain Beijing’s zero-covid policy; scoffed at as unrealistic by observers in the Western world, it remains firmly in place. For the sake of the republic’s people, however, it should be the science of epidemiology and not the prestige of high office that should determine how to fight a pandemic that has already caused so much misery. China should get real.