Get real, Beijing

Like net-zero emissions, ‘zero covid’ sounds impressive. Just how ambitious China was in its pursuit of that goal seemed clear after video grabs of Shanghai under lockdown went viral. A widely circulated clip of unknown authenticity had echoes of Wuhan early-2020 in what sounded like wails of anguish from apartment balconies. As there had been some reports of patchy food delivery to homes, speculation arose of “hunger cries".
Shanghai began closing on 28 March in phases to contain an outbreak of covid, but numbers have been hard to keep down. On Sunday, this mega-city of 26 million reported about 26,000 cases. Yet, authorities began easing curbs in some localities for reasons that may not have to do with reduced infection risk. Reports suggest that the unrest stirred by hardships has begun to strain Beijing’s zero-covid policy; scoffed at as unrealistic by observers in the Western world, it remains firmly in place. For the sake of the republic’s people, however, it should be the science of epidemiology and not the prestige of high office that should determine how to fight a pandemic that has already caused so much misery. China should get real.
