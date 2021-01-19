Gift of the Gabba

Doggedness. This, in a word, is what characterized the Indian cricket team’s quest for victory against Australia. And it paid rich dividends in the form of a Test series win on Tuesday that was truly remarkable in many ways. For one, we had to overcome a demoralizing defeat in the series’ opening tie, which recorded our team’s lowest innings total ever of 36 all-out and barely lasted three days. Our bounce-back to clinch the series by two wins to one is the stuff that fantasies are made of. The Adelaide humiliation was avenged in Melbourne, thanks to skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s gritty century and calm stewardship. And spinner R. Ashwin and batsman Hanuma Vihari snatched a draw in Sydney.