Indian athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics have been putting up an inspiring performance, with their medal tally having reached 10 by Tuesday, half of them won on Monday alone. This is already India’s biggest ever haul of medals, surpassing our previous best of four at Rio in 2016. With five days still to go, there may be more to come.

The skills on display at the games are no less remarkable than what we saw at the Tokyo Olympics a little earlier, and the grit that got those medals can imaginably make for tales that border on the legendary. Yet, our para-athletes are not household names, and rarely if ever attract advertisers looking for brand endorsements. As dictated by market forces, the spotlight is on Olympic javelin gold winner Neeraj Chopra, demand for whose commercial testimonials has spiked since his win. But perhaps an enterprising advertiser would spot potential in the story of, say, Devendra Jhajharia, a javelin thrower who had won two Paralympic golds before he added a silver to his kitty on Monday. He’s a social media star as an inspiration, but only in circles that celebrate the spirit of these games. Corporate involvement could widen their appeal and amplify that spirit.

