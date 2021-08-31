Glory of true grit

The skills on display at the games are no less remarkable than what we saw at the Tokyo Olympics a little earlier, and the grit that got those medals can imaginably make for tales that border on the legendary. Yet, our para-athletes are not household names, and rarely if ever attract advertisers looking for brand endorsements. As dictated by market forces, the spotlight is on Olympic javelin gold winner Neeraj Chopra, demand for whose commercial testimonials has spiked since his win. But perhaps an enterprising advertiser would spot potential in the story of, say, Devendra Jhajharia, a javelin thrower who had won two Paralympic golds before he added a silver to his kitty on Monday. He’s a social media star as an inspiration, but only in circles that celebrate the spirit of these games. Corporate involvement could widen their appeal and amplify that spirit.

