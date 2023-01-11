Data.ai’s State of Mobile 2023 report, released on Wednesday, said Indians spent 4.9 hours daily on their smartphones in 2022, placing India among the world’s top 10 countries with the most time spent on handsets a day per user. Indians spent an estimated total of 750 billion hours on smartphones, compared to 1.1 trillion hours by Chinese users. India’s annual app download count, at 29 billion, was second only to China’s, which logged 111 billion such downloads, but higher than the third-ranked US’s 12 billion. Indians spent most of their time on social media and other video-sharing apps. Interestingly, though downloads and time spent increased, consumer spending globally on app stores fell 2% last year. This probably reflects a pandemic squeeze on incomes and discretionary spending. Global economic conditions may worsen this year, but if advertisement spending on reaching mobile targets is projected to slow after a phase of rapid growth, some of it is explained by a tightening up on privacy, a trend that should make advertisers devise fresh strategies. The report projects global mobile ad spending at $362 billion in 2023. Let less of it be spent intrusively.