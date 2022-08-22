Go flat, culturally1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 11:36 PM IST
One problem could be that task-masters have sought productivity scores better suited to advanced economies than India, where little backup exists for such performance
Four-tenths of India Inc’s employees disclose high levels of burnout, distress, anxiety and depression, according to a survey by McKinsey Health Institute. In terms of causes, about 90% of the explainable part can be pinned on toxic workplace behaviour, the report notes. This study, done across 15 countries earlier this year, also found a disproportionate number of workers in India expressing a desire to leave their jobs. High work dissatisfaction in the country has been identified by other surveys too, but these figures are sobering all the same.