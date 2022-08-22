Four-tenths of India Inc’s employees disclose high levels of burnout, distress, anxiety and depression, according to a survey by McKinsey Health Institute. In terms of causes, about 90% of the explainable part can be pinned on toxic workplace behaviour, the report notes. This study, done across 15 countries earlier this year, also found a disproportionate number of workers in India expressing a desire to leave their jobs. High work dissatisfaction in the country has been identified by other surveys too, but these figures are sobering all the same.

One problem could be that task-masters have sought productivity scores better suited to advanced economies than India, where little backup exists for such performance. The use of ever-expanding “stretch" targets may be another factor. Overall, deeply held notions of hierarchy have been observed to create power equations that go against those at the receiving end of orders. The entry of global businesses was once expected to foster relatively flat organizations—if not by structure, then by company culture. Beyond a few industries, that might have been too much to ask for. But then again, maybe not. We should keep at it.