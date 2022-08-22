Go flat, culturally

One problem could be that task-masters have sought productivity scores better suited to advanced economies than India, where little backup exists for such performance. The use of ever-expanding “stretch" targets may be another factor. Overall, deeply held notions of hierarchy have been observed to create power equations that go against those at the receiving end of orders. The entry of global businesses was once expected to foster relatively flat organizations—if not by structure, then by company culture. Beyond a few industries, that might have been too much to ask for. But then again, maybe not. We should keep at it.