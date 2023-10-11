comScore
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Go long, really long
Go long, really long

 Livemint

Greater inflows into small and mid caps are welcome, as this deepens trading in these usually less-liquid shares.

Large cap funds saw net outflows of ₹1.11 billion.Premium
Large cap funds saw net outflows of 1.11 billion.

Mutual fund data for September shows that while the attraction of Indian investors to small and mid cap funds may have dipped, these are still holding firm. Net inflows into the former stood at 26.78 billion and the latter at 20 billion, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. These figures look robust despite a 37% and 20% decline, respectively. 

In contrast, large cap funds saw net outflows of 1.11 billion. Broadly, greater inflows into small and mid caps are welcome, as this deepens trading in these usually less-liquid shares. But with their prices going out of reasonable proportion to their earnings, there’s a worry that risks are being ignored. That foreign portfolio investors have been cashing out lately is a warning signal. While the Indian economy is faring well compared to most others, the earnings of companies would need to expand faster to justify inflated prices. 

In major market rallies and corrections, it’s typically big players that get to time entries and exits profitably. Others are best off hanging in for gains over the long haul. So it’s good news that systematic investment plans hit a record intake of 160.42 billion last month. People are going long.

Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 09:39 PM IST
