Go long, really long
Greater inflows into small and mid caps are welcome, as this deepens trading in these usually less-liquid shares.
Mutual fund data for September shows that while the attraction of Indian investors to small and mid cap funds may have dipped, these are still holding firm. Net inflows into the former stood at ₹26.78 billion and the latter at ₹20 billion, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. These figures look robust despite a 37% and 20% decline, respectively.