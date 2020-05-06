The worst may be behind us in so far as the direct health impact of covid-19 is concerned, but its economic effects are only just starting to show. India’s services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) plummeted to 5.4 in April from 49.3 in March. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction. This is the biggest contraction on record and bodes poorly for the economy, since the sector contributes about three-fifths of India’s gross domestic product.

Worryingly, though, there may be more pain in store, as cases of covid-19 are still rising, which could come in the way of further relaxations of India’s lockdown. This implies that businesses may have to either stay shut for longer or operate on very low capacity, which, in turn, would lower demand and worsen the job crisis. A similar contraction was seen in factory activity as well, as revealed by the manufacturing PMI figure for April. Given the deepening pain, the economy can’t afford to do without a big-bang stimulus any longer. At the same time, the government needs to reopen more of the economy, though with adequate safety measures. As of now, the likelihood of our economy shrinking this year is still on the rise.

