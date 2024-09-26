Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | All that’s gold needn’t glitter: There’s paper gold
Summary
- Gold has hit ₹76,000 per 10 grams in India and $2,690 an ounce globally. The metal’s rising thanks to a variety of cues and we may need to dematerialize more of its domestic demand to keep sturdy imports from eating up foreign exchange.
Not just equity but even gold investors are having a field day, with the price of the yellow metal hitting record highs. On Wednesday, it changed hands in India at ₹76,000 per 10 grams, even as its price in the international market reached $2,690 an ounce.
