Good news: RBI has defied rate-cut expectations

Pushing rates further down could put off savers in India, many of whom rely on bank deposits not to lose value to the corrosive effect of inflation on the rupee’s purchasing power. What people withdraw from their accounts is already worth less than the money they put it. Why worsen it? Savers often do not track the ups and downs of inflation, and don’t mind losing some money to it, but if RBI’s policy rate falls below the central point of its inflation target of 4%, then it would suggest that it’s okay with such financial repression. With the economy contracting and incomes crunched, savers may respond by moving money into risky investments. On a large scale, that would spell its own hazards. A long period of negative returns on bank savings could distort incentives across the economy and result in misallocation of capital. It’s best to keep the repo no lower than RBI’s inflation target. The risks outweigh the benefits.