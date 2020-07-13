Google has its eyes set on India

India has been the global flavour of the year ever since Facebook famously bought nearly a tenth of Reliance’s telecom and internet business, Jio Platforms, for $5.7 billion this April. Several other investors bought smaller slices of Jio after that. Such has been the attention on this business that analysts began to wonder if other online ventures would survive against it. Internet ventures tend to achieve monopoly power by their very nature, after all. With other big American companies moving in with big bucks, we can probably hope for a reasonable level of competition. This, of course, would be good for everyone.