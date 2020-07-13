Opinion | Google’s India bet

Opinion | Google’s India bet1 min read . 10:20 PM IST
The money will be pumped in through a mix of equity investments and partnerships, plus other avenues that support the country’s e-infrastracture, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The money will be pumped in through a mix of equity investments and partnerships, plus other avenues that support the country’s e-infrastracture, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., has announced a fund to invest about $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years. The money will be pumped in through a mix of equity investments and partnerships, plus other avenues that support the country’s e-infrastracture, he said on Monday at a Google event.
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., has announced a fund to invest about $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years. The money will be pumped in through a mix of equity investments and partnerships, plus other avenues that support the country’s e-infrastracture, he said on Monday at a Google event.
The government, which has aggressively wooed foreign investment in recent times, should be pleased by the very size of the commitment. For Google, this is an effort to tap the huge opportunity in a country whose mass market has only just begun to go online. India has been the global e-flavour of the year, it seems, ever since Facebook bought nearly a tenth of Reliance’s telecom and internet business, Jio Platforms, for $5.7 billion this April. Several other investors bought smaller slices of Jio after that. Such has been its lure that analysts began to wonder if less-fancied online ventures would survive against it. Internet successes tend to achieve monopoly power by their very nature, after all. With other big American companies moving in with big bucks, we can hope for a heartening level of cyber-competition. This would be good for everyone
The government, which has aggressively wooed foreign investment in recent times, should be pleased by the very size of the commitment. For Google, this is an effort to tap the huge opportunity in a country whose mass market has only just begun to go online. India has been the global e-flavour of the year, it seems, ever since Facebook bought nearly a tenth of Reliance’s telecom and internet business, Jio Platforms, for $5.7 billion this April. Several other investors bought smaller slices of Jio after that. Such has been its lure that analysts began to wonder if less-fancied online ventures would survive against it. Internet successes tend to achieve monopoly power by their very nature, after all. With other big American companies moving in with big bucks, we can hope for a heartening level of cyber-competition. This would be good for everyone
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated